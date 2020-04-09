Prime Minister Boris Johnson released from intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQs at the House of Commons on 25 March, 2020 in London, England.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from intensive care on Thursday, after being admitted for coronavirus treatment.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," a spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement to NBC News.

"He is in extremely good spirits," the spokesman said.

The Conservative Party leader announced on March 27 that he had contracted COVID-19, making him the first major governmental leader known to have contracted the virus.

The 55-year-old was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London for "some routine tests" 10 days later and was moved to the hospital's intensive care unit on Monday afternoon after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Dominic Raab, the U.K.'s foreign secretary, has been deputizing for Johnson in his absence.

As of Thursday, more than 61,516 people had contracted the coronavirus in the U.K., with 7,097 deaths nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.K. reported its largest daily rise in deaths so far on Wednesday, with 938 fatalities in 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll past the grim milestone of 7,000.