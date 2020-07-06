'Interest-only' mortgages might make sense in some situations, but beware the risks

If you're in the market for a house and are considering an "interest-only" mortgage, proceed with caution. With tightened lending standards amid ongoing economic uncertainty — coupled with continually rising home prices and persistent low interest rates — some borrowers may gravitate to these so-called interest-only loans, experts say. These are loans where you only make interest payments on the balance for a set period of time. And while they may be suitable for some would-be homeowners, it's important to understand both their pros and cons. "There's a small pool of buyers that could probably use this loan option," said Al Bingham, a mortgage loan officer with Momentum Loans in Sandy, Utah. "But those payments will go up down the road if you're only making the minimum payments. "That can just add financial strain to consumers."

Siri Stafford | Getty Images

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to act as a drag on the economy, the majority of lenders have tightened credit standards across all loan types, according to recent research from Fannie Mae, a government-sponsored enterprise that, along with Freddie Mac, backs mortgages that meet certain standards. Interest-only mortgages fall outside that category, which means they are not broadly available. Lenders either keep these mortgages in their own portfolio or sell them to investors. Generally speaking, interest-only loans of today come with stricter qualifications than the versions offered in the early 2000s. At that point, many came with loose qualifications — i.e., no income verification — or terms that ultimately left borrowers with an unaffordable mortgage. Those loans contributed to skyrocketing mortgage delinquencies, and foreclosures peaked in 2010 at more than 2.8 million, according to Bankrate.

One thing that's happened since the subprime collapse in '07 and '08 is that lenders have gotten smarter about interest-only loans. Kristopher Martin Executive vice president at Oaktree Funding

"One thing that's happened since the subprime collapse in '07 and '08 is that lenders have gotten smarter about interest-only loans," said Kristopher Martin, an executive vice president at Oaktree Funding, a private mortgage lender. "You have to qualify borrowers based on the [loan amount and payments] after the interest-only period," Martin said. Despite the name, the "interest-only" feature lasts just for a set amount of time — often seven or 10 years — at the beginning of the loan, not the entirety of it. During that initial period, you are only required to pay the interest on the loan, not any of the principal. So unless you pay extra before that interest-free period is up, you will still owe the same amount on the mortgage as you did at the outset.