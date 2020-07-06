Fraud at China's Luckin is a 'great morality tale' for investors, says analyst

Charles Zhengyao Lu, chairman and founder of Luckin Coffee, and Jenny Qian Zhiya, chief executive officer of Luckin Coffee, ringing the opening bell during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq in New York, on May 17, 2019.

The Luckin Coffee fraud scandal was a "great morality tale" for markets, and more needs to be done to protect American investors from such cases, said an analyst, who said a bill to delist Chinese companies in the U.S. is essentially toothless.

"It's a great morality tale. It seems to me that those of us who spent time in China could see from very early on that Luckin was inflating its numbers," Anne Stevenson-Yang, research director at J Capital Research, told CNBC on Monday.

"Luckin was a company that was terribly interested in memberships and in tokens, and in the visible growth of foot traffic to the stores — but not in actual revenue," she said.

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee was listed in the U.S. last year. But it disclosed this April that its chief operating officer fabricated the company's 2019 sales by about 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million).

The fraud began in April 2019, a month before Luckin, the largest coffee chain in China, made its public market debut in the United States. The Nasdaq listing raised $561 million. Further, Luckin sold 4.8 million shares of stock in a secondary stock offering in January at $42 a share, raising over $380 million in new capital.

Shares of Luckin, which sold itself as a rival to Starbucks in China, were delisted from the Nasdaq last Monday.