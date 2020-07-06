Refinancing your mortgage could put cash in your pocket — here's how to find out if it's right for you

MoMo Productions

"We are in very unprecedented times and because most Americans don't have emergency funds and half of Americans are out of work, it's important to be realistic about money," Sun said. So how do you know if it is the right time to refinance your home? "If you can reduce your interest rate by a half or three-quarters of a point, it is worth looking into refinancing," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. However, "it may not pan out in all those instances."

Determine your break even point

First, consider how long it will take you to earn back the cost of refinancing your home through your monthly savings. Then, look at how that timetable matches your future plans of staying in the home. "If you can break even in two years and you have no intention of moving anytime soon, then you have the green light," McBride said.

Get the best rate

The current rate for a 30-year fixed refinance rate is 3.34%, according to Bankrate.com. Yet that doesn't necessarily mean you'll get that rate. "You have to have good credit," McBride said. "You have to have a debt ratio that is in line and you have to have sufficient income."

Rates can also vary from lender to lender, so be sure to shop around. Start with your current lender, since your information is already on file. It may expedite the qualification process and possibly save you money, he said. Then, seek out other competitive quotes. You may also find that your existing mortgage company will match a lower rate if you have it in an email from the competitor, Sun suggested.

Watch closing costs

Another factor to consider is if you can afford closing costs, which generally include the application fee, title fee, title search, title insurance and appraisal fee. It typically costs 2% to 6% of your loan amount to refinance, according to LendingTree. Some refis can be done without any upfront closing costs, but the interest rate usually is higher since the costs are financed into the home, Bankrate reports. Again, shop around since fees can vary. "Often the best way to assess the true cost of that loan is to look at the annualized percentage rate," McBride said. "It is reflective not only of the interest rate, but the fees that are charged in connection with getting that loan." You may also get lower fees if you stay with your existing lender. Jeremy Crawford, an attorney who rents an apartment in New York, is currently refinancing his vacation home in Florida and only had to pay a $500 application fee.

Jeremy Crawford was able to drop his mortgage rate to 3% from 3.75% on his home in Florida. Source: Jeremy Crawford