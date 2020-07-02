In these 'weird times,' look at every dollar as a possible addition to your emergency fund

There's one solid reason for saving more during the pandemic, even if you remain employed while many jobs fall by the wayside.

That's because even when the economy was stronger and unemployment was far lower, most Americans lacked a cash reserve. Before coronavirus hit, fewer than half of Americans said they'd be able to come up with $400 for an emergency expense, according to a frequently cited figure from the Federal Reserve.

The pandemic could be that opportunity for you to create a reserve.

"Save as much as you can so you have that buffer in case something happens to threaten your household income," said Jordanne Wells, 34, a personal finance blogger in Cincinnati.

"These are weird, unprecedented times," Wells said. "Everyone is facing some kind of income restriction that wasn't there before.

"It's a good idea to get as lean as possible and have your emergency funds up in case of job loss."