You saved a lot of money during the shutdown. Here's one reason you may not feel like you're ahead

If you're like a lot of people, you probably found it easy to save money the last few months. Many stores were closed, and working from home meant saving on gas and other commuting costs.

So you might be looking at your finances now and wondering why the picture isn't brighter.

Assuming you've paid down debt and have an emergency fund, check where you kept those savings. If they stayed in your bank account or even high-yield savings, you won't see the needle move.

To make progress, you need compound interest, which helps you build wealth when you invest, says Monica Sipes, a certified financial planner and senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Frisco, Texas.

A savings account alone or staying in cash generally will not keep pace with inflation.

The wealth you can build through the stock market makes the difference between Warren Buffett and the average person who has good savings habits yet shies away from investing.

