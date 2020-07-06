Watch live: Q&A with Dr. Fauci and NIH Director Dr. Collins on coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected Monday to discuss the latest coronavirus research with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins on a live Q&A on social media.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that the virus has mutated in a way that might help the pathogen spread more easily. Research is underway to confirm the possible mutation and its implications, Fauci said, adding that "there's a little dispute about it."

Earlier last week, Fauci said the U.S. is "not in total control" of the outbreak and daily new cases could surpass 100,000 per day if the outbreak continues at its current pace.

"I can't make an accurate prediction but it's going to be very disturbing," Fauci told senators at a hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. "We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned."

