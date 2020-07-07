Cruise companies hire Dr. Scott Gottlieb, other coronavirus experts to help overcome 'rough patch'

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have hired a panel of top health advisers to help overcome the "rough patch" caused when coronavirus outbreaks on ships brought the industry to a standstill, Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio said Tuesday. The two cruise companies — and fierce rivals — created a joint panel of former public health officials and top epidemiologists to advise the companies on how to safely return to operations, they announced Monday. The recommendations will also be aimed at changing minds at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has previously identified cruising as a source of spread of the virus. On March 14, the CDC issued a no-sail order for cruise ships that it later extended until July 24. It currently advises people against taking a cruise and says passengers who return to the U.S. should quarantine at home for 14 days. "Because of the unprecedented nature of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the increased risk of transmission of COVID-19 on cruise ships, the US government is advising US travelers to defer all cruise travel," the CDC says on its website. The CDC said Covid-19 "appears to spread more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships and boats." The panel is co-chaired by former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and former Utah governor Mike Leavitt, who served as secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush. Other members of the panel include infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Osterholm and former CDC director Dr. Julie Gerberding. "We have been in contact with the CDC. The panel has been in contact with the CDC," Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain told CNBC's Seema Mody in an interview Tuesday on "Squawk on the Street." "They're well aware of it and they have reacted warmly to it, so I'm actually quite positive that we're doing exactly what we should do."

Richard Fain Royal Caribbean Cruises | Chairman & CEO Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The cruise companies are splitting the compensation costs for the "brain trust," as Fain called it, Royal Caribbean spokesman Jonathon Fishman told CNBC. The panel began meeting in June, the companies said Monday in a statement, and will present their recommendations by August. The cruise industry, which has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic that's brought global travel to a standstill, faces a challenging task: adding safety measures that will convince customers and regulators that companies can keep people safe. Experts say finding the right balance is tricky yet critical to the cruise lines winning the approval of the CDC and at the same time, retaining their loyal customer base. "We're looking to establish protocols that protect the health of our guests and crew and do so without undermining what makes the cruising so special," Fain said Tuesday. "It will be different." It's still unclear exactly how cruising might change and if sailing will be able to resume in mid-September, which the companies are currently targeting. The panel "has only just started on the process," Fain said. Norwegian's Del Rio said "early on, some conclusions were jumped to that perhaps are not valid today." Fain said the buffet that so many vacationers have grown to love will likely not include self-serve options and instead rely on a crew member. According to industry experts, other changes being considered include face masks on board and doctor's notes for passengers above the age of 70.

Frank Del Rio, CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Scott Mlyn | CNBC