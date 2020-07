People are walking by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building during Covid-19 pandemic in New York on May 26, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin told CNBC on Tuesday that investors have a tempered view of the U.S. economic recovery from damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Actually, the investors aren't that optimistic, because if they were really optimistic about economic activity, they would own weaker balance sheet stocks," Kostin said on "Squawk on the Street." "That's not happening."