Facebook execs made 'no commitment to action' in meeting, say leaders of ad boycott

Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, speaks on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference. The fight against propaganda campaigns and other attempts at manipulation costs Facebook billions every year.

A meeting between civil rights leaders and Facebook executives apparently did little to quash tensions between groups leading a widespread advertiser boycott and the company.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg and other Facebook leaders met on Tuesday with leaders from the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change and Free Press, which are four of the groups that have led the call for what is now a widespread advertiser boycott of Facebook's platform. In mid-June, they launched the campaign with Sleeping Giants and Common Sense, urging Facebook to do more to stop the spread of hate speech and misinformation.

"#StopHateForProfit didn't hear anything today to convince us that Zuckerberg and his colleagues are taking action. Instead of committing to a timeline to root out hate and disinformation on Facebook, the company's leaders delivered the same old talking points to try to placate us without meeting our demands," Free Press Co-CEO Jessica J. González said in an emailed statement. "I'm deeply disappointed that Facebook still refuses to hold itself accountable to its users, its advertisers and society at large."

"Facebook approached our meeting today like it was nothing more than a PR exercise," she said. "But boycott coalition leaders and advertisers understand that the #StopHateForProfit effort is about the lives, safety and freedom of our communities."

The group is expected to discuss more details from the meeting in a press conference around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Facebook didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Greenblatt on Tuesday morning said he and other leaders planned to ask Facebook to put civil rights leadership inside its C-suite, and ask for regular, independent audits published on how they're dealing with hate content, among other requests.

On Tuesday ahead of the meeting, Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post that the meeting with organizers with #StopHateForProfit would be followed by a meeting with other civil rights leaders, including Vanita Gupta from the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, Sherrilyn Ifill from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Laura W. Murphy, Facebook's Civil Rights Auditor. She also said the company would release an independent civil rights audit of its policies and practices on Wednesday.

In the post, she said Facebook is making changes "not for financial reasons or advertiser pressure" but because it's "the right thing to do."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.





