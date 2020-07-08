Two-thirds of laid off workers eligible for benefits that exceed their wages: NBER paper

People line up outside Kentucky Career Center prior to its opening to find assistance with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S. June 18, 2020.

Layoffs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have hit lower-income workers much more than those at the highest end of the pay scale, but their compensation while off the job can double their typical wages.

A National Bureau of Economic Research look at employment trends over the past three months showed that two-thirds of all displaced workers are eligible for benefits that exceed their typical wages.

In some cases, the increase can be dramatic.

Unemployed janitors can collect 158% of their pay, while the typical retail worker can get 142% of what they had been earning, according to a study by NBER researchers Peter Ganong, Joseph S. Vavra and Pascal J. Noel. Each is affiliated with the University of Chicago.

Overall, they discovered that 68% of the unemployed can get benefits exceeding what they had been earning, with the median replacement rate being 134%. Those in the bottom 20% of income are eligible more than 200% of their salaries. Occupations with the highest percentage of unemployment compensation compared to salary include food service, janitors and medical assistants.

The extra benefits are the result of the CARES Act, which sought to provide a life raft for workers displaced by efforts to combat the virus. The program gives millions of workers $600 a week above what they would normally collect in unemployment insurance benefits. Workers considered essential, such as those in health care and at grocery stores, are getting their normal salaries as they have continued to work through the crisis.