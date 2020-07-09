Pentagon leaders say they're evaluating whether to remove Confederate symbols from military bases

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Armed Services Committee hearing on 'Department of Defense Authorities and Roles Related to Civilian Law Enforcement' in Washington, DC, July 9, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Pentagon leadership said Thursday that a process is underway to evaluate the potential removal of Confederate symbols from U.S. military installations, a move that falls out of step with President Donald Trump, who said last month that his administration would "not even consider" such an action.

"There is a process underway, by which we affirm what types of flags are authorized on U.S. military bases," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper explained before the House Armed Services Committee when asked about the potential removal of the Confederate battle flag as well as other associated symbols of the Confederacy.

"I want to make sure that we have an approach that is enduring and that could withstand legal challenge but that unites us and most importantly helps build cohesion and readiness," Esper added.

A push to take the names of Confederate leaders off U.S. military bases has gained renewed force after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a black man, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

When asked whether U.S. Army bases named after Confederate generals harmed morale or unit cohesion in the military, the nation's highest-ranking officer offered a personal story.

"For those young soldiers that go on to a base, Fort Hood or Fort Bragg or wherever, named after a Confederate general, they can be reminded that that general fought for an institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors," Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley explained.

"I had a staff sergeant when I was a young officer who actually told me that at Fort Bragg. He said he went to work every day on a base that represented a guy who had enslaved his grandparents," he added.