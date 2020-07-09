States with severe coronavirus outbreaks should 'seriously look at shutting down,' Dr. Fauci says

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020.

States with rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreaks should seriously consider "shutting down" like the country did when the virus first hit the U.S. in March, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

His comments come as the U.S. continues to push records for new cases reported each day, driven primarily by states in the South and West, across the so-called Sun Belt.

"What we are seeing is exponential growth. It went from an average of about 20,000 to 40,000 and 50,000. That's doubling. If you continue doubling, two times 50 is 100," Fauci said on a Wall Street Journal podcast. "Any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down. It's not for me to say because each state is different."

Earlier this week, the U.S. reported a record single-day spike of 60,021 confirmed cases. Arizona, California, Florida and Texas have accounted for nearly half of all new cases in the U.S. in recent days.

The country has reported about 52,444 new cases per day on average over the past seven days, up 20.3% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average has a hit a new record high everyday for the past two weeks, according to CNBC's analysis.

Despite a major surge in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said the state will not order businesses to close again. Though local officials in particularly hard-hit counties and cities might take matters into their own hands.

"We're not going back, closing things. I don't think that that's really what's driving it, people going to a business is not what's driving it," DeSantis said on June 30. "I think when you see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural."