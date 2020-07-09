Coronavirus live updates: Africa CDC stresses testing; Hong Kong grapples with new cluster

Hong Kong, hailed for its early and aggressive coronavirus response, is now grappling with rising cases for the second day in a row as the city reported 42 new cases on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The city has reported just 1,366 cases and seven deaths since the virus first spread to Hong Kong, according to Reuters. Officials quickly stamped out the outbreak without having to shut down the city by testing aggressively, conducting detailed contact tracing and isolating anyone who might have been exposed to the virus.

In light of the cluster of new cases, authorities said they will cap the number of people at each table in a restaurant to eight, and no more than four people will be allowed to sit at a bar together, beginning midnight on Friday, Reuters reported. —Will Feuer

