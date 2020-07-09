Coronavirus live updates: Africa CDC stresses testing; Hong Kong grapples with new cluster

LIVE UPDATES
The Trump administration continued its aggressive calls for schools to reopen this fall even as the U.S. coronavirus outbreak shows few signs of letting up. At a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said the percent of tests coming back positive, an early indicator of the trajectory of the outbreak, has shown signs of "flattening" in Arizona, Florida and Texas, though all three states continue to report striking numbers of daily new cases.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
A prominent disease control body in Africa has urged countries across the continent to ramp up testing for the coronavirus, Reuters reported, shortly after the number of regional cases surpassed 500,000.
"The pandemic is gaining momentum," John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said during a virtual news briefing.
He urged countries to encourage citizens to wear face masks and carry out testing and tracing measures.
To date, more than 522,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Africa, with 12,206 related deaths, according to data compiled by Africa CDC. —Sam Meredith.
Hong Kong, hailed for its early and aggressive coronavirus response, is now grappling with rising cases for the second day in a row as the city reported 42 new cases on Thursday, Reuters reported.
The city has reported just 1,366 cases and seven deaths since the virus first spread to Hong Kong, according to Reuters. Officials quickly stamped out the outbreak without having to shut down the city by testing aggressively, conducting detailed contact tracing and isolating anyone who might have been exposed to the virus.
In light of the cluster of new cases, authorities said they will cap the number of people at each table in a restaurant to eight, and no more than four people will be allowed to sit at a bar together, beginning midnight on Friday, Reuters reported. —Will Feuer
