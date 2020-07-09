Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Microsoft, Peloton, Square, Cisco & more

Morgan Stanley said in its upgrade of the stock that its earnings flexibility is discounted in the company's valuation.

"CSCO's multiple discount to the S&P is at 10 year highs, despite durable earnings growth. We are mindful of secular headwinds and broad macro exposure, but think growing networking / security needs, cash flow flexibility and opex discipline provide tailwinds, helping multiple gap close over next twelve months.Earnings flexibility discounted in valuation today. We are cognizant that Cisco's top line is challenged in the near to medium term from macro headwinds, but diversification, opex discipline and cash flow flexibility afford it the ability to show greater resilience on the earnings line, something discounted in the multiple today."