British mobile carriers warn removing Huawei will disrupt customers and cost billions

A logo is pictured on a Huawei NetEngine 8000 Intelligent Metro Router during a 5G event in London, on February 20, 2020.

British mobile network operators have warned that removing Huawei equipment from their networks could lead to severe disruption for customers, with Vodafone going as far as to say it would cost the firm billions of pounds

Andrea Dona, Vodafone's head of networks in the U.K., said Wednesday that the carrier would have to spend "single-figure billions" if it was forced to swap Huawei telecoms kit out for another vendor's.

The government is reportedly preparing plans to strip Huawei gear from Britain's 5G mobile networks entirely, contrary to an initial decision in January to give the firm a restricted role.

Under the current government guidelines, U.K. telecom providers are required to reduce the share of Huawei kit in non-core parts of their infrastructure to 35% by 2023. BT's network currently consist of two-thirds Huawei and one-third Nokia, while Vodafone's contains one-third Huawei and two-thirds Ericsson.