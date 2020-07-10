Chamath Palihapitiya: Here's why you go short big tech stocks Facebook and Alphabet right now

Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya on Friday laid out his bearish case for the social media giant as well as Google-parent Alphabet.

Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of investment firm Social Capital, said in a series of tweets that there are a handful of negative catalysts to drive these shares down over the next few years, including increased regulatory scrutiny, taxes and new product experiences.

"Big Tech's long term success is no longer about better products," Palihapitiya said in a Friday tweet. "They are incumbents and their success is now a multi-variate/multi-dimensional problem of competition, anti-trust, tax and regulatory multiplied by EVERY city, state, country and jurisdiction in which the operate."

Facebook and Alphabet have been relatively a bright spot in a market that experienced unprecedented disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Facebook climbed 17% this year, while Alphabet gained more than 13%.

Investors piled into megacap technology companies this year for their insulation from the global health crisis. Thanks to the resilience of Big Tech, the Nasdaq Composite became the first major U.S. equity benchmark to hit a new record high.