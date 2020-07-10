Hard Rock chairman sees some bright spots in online gaming, says restaurants are still struggling

Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen told CNBC on Friday that the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been acutely felt in the company's restaurant business.

"The real challenging area is the restaurants. There's no other way to describe it than it is struggling," he said on "Closing Bell." "Frankly, we're barely open in some markets, and obviously with tremendous reductions in capacity."

In other segments, there is relatively good news. Revenues in online gaming and retail are outpacing last year's figures, Allen said.

"One of the great things about the Hard Rock brand is its eclectic nature, to be able to navigate through different business segments. Certainly, this year will not be a good year when we look at the total results," said Allen, who is also CEO of Seminole Gaming, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The tribe bought the Hard Rock brand in 2007.

The economic damage wrought by the coronavirus has been widespread, and casinos and restaurants have undoubtedly been hit hard. Yet the U.S. economy was showing encouraging signs as the most severe restrictions on businesses were lifted.