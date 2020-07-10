Mike Santoli's market notes: Mean reversion day, tech stocks hit Street targets, earnings ahead

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

The prevailing trend was stretched, and everyone could see it. Tech over everything, growth over value, stay-at-home over going-out, big-over-small. And so today's mild rally led by the have-not areas of the market is probably best seen as a pretty mechanical mean-reversion move after more than a month when the cyclical/financial parts of the market have retrenched and the mega-cap growth darlings carried the indexes.