Oakmark portfolio manager says investors should 'reward certainty' in names like Amazon, Netflix

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Oakmark Funds is betting that the technology darlings leading the market right now will stay the winners for several years.

"They are producing more certain results right now than cyclical businesses during the pandemic," Win Murray, portfolio manager at Oakmark Funds, said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Friday. "Its really an environment right now that if you're trying to forecast future cash flows the market wants to reward certainty.

"You look at a Netflix or Amazon and you say, 'OK, I know what they are going to earn, we think that if you're patient, math will work and things will come back to normal looking out three to five years," Murray added.