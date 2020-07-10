Real-time data is showing that the coronavirus is causing 'widespread' economic damage

Servers wear masks as musicians play in the street for patrons of the 1803 restaurant in lower Manhattan during phase 3 of the coronavirus pandemic on July 09, 2020 in New York.

Surging coronavirus cases are showing up in both a slowdown of current economic activity as well as future plans, according to real-time data tracking things like job listings, dining out and vacations.

Restaurant traffic has plateaued after a quick rise when states began to reopen. Employers appear to be slowing in their attempts to fill open jobs. And an increasing number of people now say they will be staying home this summer, and even if they travel most will do so by car rather than airplane.

"The state of the outbreak clearly still has the ability to influence economic outcomes," Ryan Preclaw, director of credit strategy for Barclays. "Economic damage appears to be spreading widely, regardless of where cases are concentrated."

The latter point is important in that the bulk of the case surge has happened across four states: Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Together, they accounted for just over half all the new cases reported Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Seeing daily reports on the rising cases, regardless of their concentration, has pushed states across the country to reconsider their efforts to restart their economies. In particular, the hard-hit hospitality industry is facing rollbacks, and large gatherings continue to be restricted.