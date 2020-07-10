Treasury yields lower amid concerns over economic recovery

U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning as traders monitor the health crisis and the subsequent pace of economic recovery.

At around 4:03 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 0.5906% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was at around 1.2803%. Yields move inversely to prices.

It comes after Treasury yields dipped on Thursday after a disappointing initial jobless claims reading. In addition, the pandemic continued to hit the United States hard, with record hospitalizations in Florida and record daily infections in California.