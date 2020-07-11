Direxion launches three buy-and-hold ETFs for long-term investors with one focused on high growth

Direxion is doubling down on buy-and-hold bets.

The firm launched three new exchange-traded funds in early June meant for long-term investors: the Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR), the Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (DYHG) and the Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

For David Mazza, head of product at Direxion, "what HIPR is really about is how do I find those high-growth companies, those hyper-growth companies that have the potential for sustained growth going forward?"

While that may sound generic, HIPR — which tracks the Russell 1000 Hyper Growth Index and has an expense ratio of 0.40% — fine-tunes its holdings to find the best of the best, Mazza told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

"It's very easy just to take a screen of 'What companies have had the highest sales growth or earnings growth in the past?'" Mazza said.

"What we do for this particular fund is we combine a screen of companies that have grown sales in the past, have high expected earnings growth, but also — maybe most importantly — high expected cash flow growth," he said. "We also look at a company's balance sheet to ensure that they're not over-leveraging or taking on significant debts to pay for that growth. And then lastly, taking a look at stocks that have had positive momentum."

HIPR is heavily weighted towards information technology stocks, which make up roughly 45% of the portfolio. As of Thursday, the ETF's top 10 holdings were: