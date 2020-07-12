Dow futures rise 100 points as investors shake off a continued spike in coronavirus cases

A pedestrian passes in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Stock futures rose in overnight trading on Sunday as investors looked past a record spike in coronavirus cases in Florida.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 100 points, pointing to a 120-point gain at Monday's open. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.5% each.

Florida reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single day total for any U.S. state since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the U.S. has reported more than 60,000 new cases daily for three days in a row now, bringing the national total to more than 3 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"COVID remains a huge problem w/cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities all climbing," Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli said in a note on Sunday. "The market continues to absorb all this information relatively well and this seems to be a function of vaccine hopes, lower fatality rates vs. Mar/April, the avoidance of wholesale lockdowns, and the lack of a resurgence in the Northeast (esp. NYC)."

The Dow and the S&P 500 are coming off two consecutive weeks of gains, while the resilience in tech shares pushed the Nasdaq to a new record after three straight positive weeks. For July, the Dow and the S&P 500 have risen 1.0% and 2.7%, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed, climbing 10.7% this month as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet all reclaimed new highs.