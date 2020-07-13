Asia stocks set to trade higher as investors shrug off rising coronavirus cases

Stocks in Asia were set to rise at the open as investors shrug off concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases stateside.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,670 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,610. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,290.81.

Shares in Australia were also set for a positive start to their trading day, with the SPI futures contract at 5,971, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,919.20.

Stateside, Florida on Sunday reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus infections — the highest single day total to date for any U.S. state since the pandemic began in the country. That came as the World Health Organization on Sunday reported a record daily rise in global coronavirus cases, according to Reuters.

"Ongoing grim US COVID-19 infection news continues to be summarily ignored," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note. Attrill said that was due to "ongoing optimism" surrounding factors such as the "time-line for the discovery and rapid roll-out of an effective vaccine" as well as potential additional policy support for the U.S. economy.