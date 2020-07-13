Disney+ will continue the story of the Bad Batch from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' in new series coming in 2021

A new Star Wars film isn't slated to hit cinemas until 2022, but Disney's not waiting to bring fans new content from a galaxy far, far away.

On Monday, Disney+ announced that it had ordered a new animated series from Lucasfilm called "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." The show will feature characters from a group of clone troopers known as Clone Force 99, or the Bad Batch, from the acclaimed "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series.

The Bad Batch is a collection of unique clones who have a genetic variation that sets them apart from the rest of their clone brothers that are part of the Clone Army. They are a formidable crew and a fan favorite squad in the series.

The new show will follow these soldiers after the Clone Wars have ended and they are forced to take on mercenary missions and find a new purpose. "The Bad Batch" will be executive produced by Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind "Clone Wars," "Rebels" and one of half of the lead creative team behind "The Mandalorian."

"While 'The Clone Wars' may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning," Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

The show will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

Star Wars recently concluded the nine-film Skywalker Saga in December and the final season of "The Clone Wars," which bridged the gap between the prequel films "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." In addition to a new trilogy set for release starting in 2022, Disney is set to release the second season of "The Mandalorian" later this year on its streaming service.

Star Wars continues to be a financially impressive franchise for Disney from a content and merchandising standpoint. After the acclaim and fan support of the final season of "The Clone Wars," it is unsurprising that the company would green light another series under the careful watch of Filoni.

Animation is also one of the few types of film and television production that is able to resume during the coronavirus pandemic and could fill some of the content holes that Disney+ could face if other productions are unable to be completed.