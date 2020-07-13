Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a news conference Monday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to evaluate its reopening plans.

Last Wednesday, Cuomo blasted President Donald Trump for pressuring state officials to reopen schools in the fall, saying the federal government doesn't have any authority over the matter.

"School reopenings are a state decision. Period. That is the law, and that is the way we're going to proceed. It's not up to the president of the United States," he said during a news briefing in Albany. "The president does not have any authority to open schools. We will open the schools if it is safe to open the schools. Everybody wants the schools open."

The comment came after Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that don't resume in-person classes this fall.

Meanwhile, Cuomo said he will announce the state's decision on schools in August after thoroughly reviewing public health data and reopening plans from local school districts.

By July 13, the state hopes to finalize its guidance so that local school districts can submit their reopening plans by the end of the month. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, New York will make an announcement on its decision, Cuomo said.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.