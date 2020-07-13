Coronavirus live updates: Hong Kong Disneyland to shutter again; Pfizer, BioNTech vaccines get 'fast track'

Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The World Health Organization warned that too many countries are headed in the "wrong direction" as the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the globe.

The comment by the WHO came after the U.S. and Brazil reported 111,319 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, accounting for roughly half of all the new cases reported worldwide. As of Sunday, U.S. cases are growing by 5% or more in 37 states and also Washington D.C.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency's top official, criticized some countries' responses to the virus, saying their actions haven't matched the seriousness of the pandemic.

"The only aim of the virus is to find people to infect. Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: Trust," he said during a press conference. The virus "is going to get worse and worse and worse but it doesn't have to be this way." –Berkeley Lovelace Jr.