Coronavirus live updates: Hong Kong Disneyland to shutter again; Pfizer, BioNTech vaccines get 'fast track'

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Cases continued to hit record levels across the U.S. over the weekend as a number of hot-spot states continue to see Covid-19 deaths gradually rise, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Here are some of the biggest developments Monday:
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
The World Health Organization warned that too many countries are headed in the "wrong direction" as the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the globe.
The comment by the WHO came after the U.S. and Brazil reported 111,319 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, accounting for roughly half of all the new cases reported worldwide. As of Sunday, U.S. cases are growing by 5% or more in 37 states and also Washington D.C.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency's top official, criticized some countries' responses to the virus, saying their actions haven't matched the seriousness of the pandemic.
"The only aim of the virus is to find people to infect. Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: Trust," he said during a press conference. The virus "is going to get worse and worse and worse but it doesn't have to be this way." –Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
Disney's theme park in Hong Kong will close temporarily on Wednesday after the island reported a spike in coronavirus cases.
Hong Kong Disneyland reopened less than a month ago after closing down in January during the first surge of Covid-19 cases in the region.
The local government has limited group gatherings to four people, from 50, and forced 12 different kinds of businesses, including gyms and gaming centers, to shutdown for a week.
The news of the park's closure comes as Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. —Sarah Whitten
Children in the U.S. are more likely to become severely sick and die from Covid-19 than kids in other countries because the U.S. has a comparatively unhealthy population, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.
"We have more co-morbid illness among young people in this country, more asthma, more obesity, more diabetes, so there is going to be higher risk with our school-age population," Gottlieb said on "Squawk Box."
President Donald Trump vowed last week to pressure governors into reopening schools even as the U.S. outbreak continues to balloon, especially in a number of hot-spot states across the South and West. —Will Feuer
Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic-testing start-up Tempus and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio suggested that some high-risk Florida counties take "additional measures" to reopen schools in the fall as the state gets battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think we need to be flexible about all sorts of things," Rubio said on CNBC's "Squawk Box," while stressing that "the costs of not reopening our schools are extraordinary."
The senator's remarks came a day after Florida reported the largest single-day increase in positive Covid-19 cases of any state since the crisis began. More than 15,000 cases were confirmed Sunday in the Sunshine state. Last week, Florida's education commissioner ordered schools throughout the state to reopen in August for in-person instruction at least five days a week.
President Donald Trump has pushed state leaders to reopen their schools in the fall, threatening to cut off funding if in-person classes don't resume. —Kevin Breuninger
Quest Diagnostics reported preliminary revenue for the second quarter above analysts' estimates, pushing shares up 2.7% before the bell on growing demand for Covid-19 testing. The company's revenue fell 6% to $1.83 billion, but was still above estimates of $1.52 billion, according to the company.
After more than a 40% decline in testing during the last two weeks of March, the company began seeing a rise in testing volume at a faster-than-expected rate. Quest is expected to report second-quarter results on July 23, according to Reuters. –Alex Harring
Yelp will bring back "nearly all" of its 1,100 furloughed employees next month, and will restore employee pay and work hours.
The company in April laid of 1,000 employees and furloughed roughly 1,100 more, as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people across the nation home.
"As local economies begin their recovery, we remain cautious but optimistic in the face of continued uncertainty," Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote in an email to employees that was shared with CNBC.
Coronavirus cases continue to spike in some areas across the nation, and Yelp will extend its office closures into 2021. The company said that will result in a layoff of 63 more employees. —Jessica Bursztynsky
PepsiCo's net sales fell more than 3% in the most recent quarter as the coronavirus kept consumers away from restaurants, convenience stores and sporting events, the company announced in its quarterly report.
The company's North American beverage division reported a 7% drop in organic revenue, which strips out the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures. Pepsi's packaged food units, by contrast, saw increased sales as Americans stayed home. Quaker Foods North America reported organic revenue growth of 23%, and Frito-Lay North America reported organic sales growth of 6%.
Read more on the quarterly update from CNBC's Amelia Lucas. —Sara Salinas
German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that two of their vaccine candidates were granted "fast track" status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The companies said in a statement that the designation was based on preliminary data from the candidates' phases one and two trials, which are still ongoing. On July 1, the companies released early data on the trials.
"We look forward to continue working closely with the FDA throughout the clinical development of this program, Project Lightspeed, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of these vaccine candidates," Peter Honig, Pfizer's senior vice president of global regulatory affair, said in a statement.
The companies said they expect to start late-stage clinical trials that will involve up to 30,000 participants as soon as later this month. —Will Feuer
Germany can prevent a second wave of the coronavirus later this year if people remain vigilant, the country's health minister said, warning German holidaymakers not to be complacent over the risks.
"We have to try particularly now in the holiday season to prevent infections," Jens Spahn told a news conference Monday, Reuters reported. "We don't automatically have to expect a second wave in the autumn and winter. Together, as a society, we can prevent that, as we did once before: breaking the wave and keeping the pandemic in check."
Spahn said it was important to remain alert when traveling abroad and that he was worried by pictures showing holidaymakers ignoring social distancing rules. —Holly Ellyatt
Read CNBC's previous coronavirus live coverage here: Record single-day spike in cases; Gottlieb says 1 in 150 Americans are infected