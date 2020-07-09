Disney confident in reopening this week even as coronavirus cases reach new highs in Florida

With Minnie, Mickey and friends, Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro waves to guests gathered on Main Street USA, in the Magic Kingdom in the final minutes before the park closed, Sunday night, March 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images

The increased scrutiny on Disney, in particular, appears to be a result of the massive increase in coronavirus cases in Florida. Nearly 114,000 new cases were reported in the last two weeks, according to the Florida Department of Health. Not to mention, dozens of hospitals in the state have run out of space in their intensive care units. "We are still knee-deep in the first wave of the pandemic, with cases now exceeding three million in the U.S.," said Dr. Ravina Kullar, a Los Angeles-based infectious disease specialist, epidemiologist and spokeswoman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. "Data has shown us that SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks have happened from people screaming, talking loudly, and coughing and sneezing." Kullar said theme parks will be a "breeding ground" for Covid-19 transmission and should remain closed until there is a decrease in cases. "We are in the middle of pandemic, we need to think about what is important to open and what is not important to open," Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an Atlanta-based infectious diseases specialist, said. "I think the world survives just fine without Disney."

Disney's new safety measures

Even with growing public concern, Disney has expressed confidence in its plans and safety measures. The company will reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Unions representing 48,000 Disney employees in Florida have already signed agreements to return under Disney's new safety protocols, which include a mandatory mask policy, temperature checks, empty seats on rides and the addition of around 4,000 sanitation stations within its parks and shopping centers. And Disney is prepared to enforce these new policies.

Crowds walk through Disney Springs shopping and dining complex at Walt Disney World on July 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The theme park is scheduled to reopen on Saturday despite a surge in new Covid-19 infections throughout Florida, including the central part of the state where Orlando is located. Octavio Jones

Disney and its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel coordinated with a number of local government and health authorities during the four month period that its U.S. parks were closed, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and the Orange County Health Care Agency. The company also has three international parks that have reopened in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Japan. Disney says it has learned from those phased reopenings and has implemented those lessons in its U.S. strategy. Additionally, Disney is working towards limiting physical contact between guests and its staff using technology. The company is offering mobile ordering at its restaurants, digital check-in options and making menus available online. It has also suspended all parades, fireworks and indoor shows. It's theme parks will also have limited capacity to start and Disney is requiring guests purchase their tickets ahead of time through an online reservation system. This will ensure that the company can control the number of visitors its parks get each day.

Can't stop now