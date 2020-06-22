Disneyland Paris to reopen July 15

Disney character Mickey Mouse is seen above the entrance at Disneyland Paris during the 25th anniversary of the park, in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France.

Disney said Monday its Paris-based theme park will reopen July 15.

Disneyland Paris, which has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen the same week as Disney's Florida-based theme parks. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open first, on July 11. Then, Epcot and Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15. Rival Universal Studios in Florida reopened on June 5.

The company will be implementing safety measures in line with guidance from the French government and local health officials. These include limiting attendance, increasing cleaning and requiring physical distancing.

In addition, all guests over age 11 will be require to wear masks, the company said. Guests may remove masks while eating.

Disney will make more than 2,000 sanitizing and hand-washing stations available throughout the resort. These stations will be positioned near entrances and exits to attractions, shops and restaurants.

Disneyland Paris will also increase the frequency of cleaning measures, and all kitchens, facilities and attractions will be thoroughly cleaned prior to the park's reopening. Cast members will undergo new health and safety training and will encourage physical distancing and the use of contactless payment.

Single rider and Fast Pass services will be temporarily suspended on rides. Playgrounds, traditional character meet-and-greets and makeover experiences will also be unavailable.

Characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel will appear throughout the park for photos, but close interactions, including hugs, is temporarily suspended.

Additionally, parades and fireworks will not take place.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.