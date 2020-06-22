Coronavirus live updates: South Korea sees 'second wave;' WHO reports record spike in global cases

A number of states across the U.S. continued to report a rise in new cases over the weekend, as White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the White House is preparing for a potential "problem in the fall."
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
7:26 a.m. ET — Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday that the country is experiencing a "second wave" of coronavirus infections around the capital Seoul.
On Monday, the director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jeong Eun-kyeong said a holiday in early May marked the beginning of a "second wave" of cases in the greater Seoul area, Reuters reported.
"In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March," Jeong said at a news briefing, according to Reuters. "Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on."
South Korea has 12,438 confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and has reported 280 deaths. —Holly Ellyatt
7:21 a.m. ET — The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases around the world since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China more than six months ago.
The United Nations agency said more than 183,000 new cases were reported on Sunday. Brazil was the biggest contributor, reporting 54,771 new cases. The U.S. tallied 36,617 new cases.
On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the pandemic has entered a "new and dangerous phase," as the spread of the virus continues to accelerate in new communities and resurge in some that had already been hit hard.
"Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies," he said. "But the virus is still spreading fast. It is still deadly and most people are still susceptible."
The coronavirus has now infected more than 8,970,977 people around the world and killed at least 468,589 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. —Will Feuer