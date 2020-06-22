Coronavirus live updates: South Korea sees 'second wave;' WHO reports record spike in global cases

A number of states across the U.S. continued to report a rise in new cases over the weekend, as White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the White House is preparing for a potential "problem in the fall." This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 8.97 million

Global deaths: At least 468,589

U.S. cases: More than 2.28 million

U.S. deaths: At least 119,977 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea fears it is battling 'second wave'

South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant on the street to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a residential area in Seoul on March 9, 2020. Jung Yeon-Je | AFP | Getty Images

7:26 a.m. ET — Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday that the country is experiencing a "second wave" of coronavirus infections around the capital Seoul. On Monday, the director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jeong Eun-kyeong said a holiday in early May marked the beginning of a "second wave" of cases in the greater Seoul area, Reuters reported. "In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March," Jeong said at a news briefing, according to Reuters. "Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on." South Korea has 12,438 confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and has reported 280 deaths. —Holly Ellyatt

WHO reports record single-day spike in cases globally

Gravediggers carry the coffin of Avelino Fernandes Filho, 74, during his funeral who passed away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. Ricardo Moraes | Reuters