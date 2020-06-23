Coronavirus live updates: English pubs to reopen; German district is back on lockdown

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards national

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with three other top U.S. health officials, are slated to answer questions from members of Congress about the national response to the pandemic on Tuesday. Top officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services are expected to testify about what each agency has done in response to the coronavirus outbreak. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 9.11 million

Global deaths: At least 472,541

U.S. cases: More than 2.31 million

U.S. deaths: At least 120,402 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

England pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen on July 4

8:05 a.m. ET — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England's pubs, restaurants and hotels will be permitted to reopen on July 4 as part of the country's next phase of a resumption of business, according to a Reuters report. "All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact," he said in parliament, according to Reuters. "We will ask businesses to help NHS Test and Trace respond to any local outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers." —Sara Salinas

German district goes back into lockdown after outbreak at meat processing plant

7:13 a.m. ET — A district in Germany that has seen an acute outbreak of coronavirus cases at a meat-processing plant is being put back into lockdown, the premier of North Rhine-Westfalia said. State premier Armin Laschet said he was putting the district of Guetersloh, home to around 360,000 people, back under lockdown until June 30. The move comes after at least 1,000 workers at a meat processing plant in the area contracted Covid-19. Germany has been lauded throughout the coronavirus crisis in Europe as a country that had seemingly managed to control the virus' spread, largely through an organized and early contact tracing system. Now, however, the country has seen a resurgence of cases due to several localized outbreaks in different parts of the country. As well as the outbreak in Guetersloh, a large Covid-19 outbreak in the district of Goettingen in Lower Saxony was traced to family gatherings and another, in Magdeburg in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, emerged in several schools that are now closed. In Berlin, an outbreak of 85 cases has been linked to members of a religious community. —Holly Ellyatt

AstraZeneca's potential vaccine shows promise in pigs with two shots

