Disney World gets green light to reopen July 11

Walt Disney World received approval from the state of Florida to reopen its four Orlando-based theme parks starting July 11.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open first, on July 11. Then, Epcot and Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15.

Disney submitted its reopening plans on Wednesday to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force and received an endorsement from Orange County Mayor Jerry Dennings shortly after the meeting.

Visitors and employees will need to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks prior to entering the park. The parks will also require visitors to purchase their tickets in advance of arriving at the parks.

Additional hand-washing stations will be added around the park and social distancing measures will be put in place at restaurants and in the lines for rides.

Even with these safety measures, the risk of contracting Covid-19 remains. That's why Disney has issued statements to tell patrons that there is an inherent risk of exposure to coronavirus in a public place.

The company is suspending parades and other events that would cause crowds to gather. Contactless payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay and Disney Magic Bands will be encouraged.

All existing dining reservations, including Disney dining plans, have been canceled through the end of 2020. New ones can be purchased closer to when parks reopen, and the booking window will shift from 180 days to 60 days.

All FastPass reservations for rides, shows and other experiences at the park and Extra Magic Hours, which allow hotel guests to enter the park early, have also been suspended.

Temporarily, Disney has stopped selling new tickets and hotel reservations so that existing ticket holders, who may have purchased tickets for the park before an opening date was set, and Disney World's annual passholders can make new reservations.