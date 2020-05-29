Enter at your own risk: How businesses are trying to protect against coronavirus lawsuits

Guests wearing face masks visit the Universal Orlando's CityWalk as sections of the entertainment and retail district opened today for limited hours for the first time since Universal Orlando closed on March 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a century ago, judges in Missouri and Minnesota came to the same conclusion: if you attend a baseball game, you acknowledge the risk that you could get hit by a baseball.

In 2020, the baseball game is any public place and the baseball is coronavirus.

As businesses seek to reopen their doors to customers, safety measures, like masks, temperature checks and social distancing, have been put in place, but these rules don't mean the risk of contracting Covid-19 is zero.

That's why businesses big and small are issuing statements and putting up signage to tell patrons that there is an inherent risk of exposure to coronavirus in a public place.

Signs have been posted at public parks, dental offices and YMCA locations across the country. Some of the most prominent brands to issue these assumption of risk statements are Disney and Universal. The two companies have reopened parts of their shopping centers in Florida and are preparing to reopen their theme parks in the coming weeks. Both have warned parkgoers and shoppers that by entering their premises, they have assumed the risk of contracting Covid-19.

"The parks have a responsibility to make it reasonably safe," Barry Kantrowitz, partner at Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, a law firm in New York, said. "They are going to clean the entire park, so that the park itself does not create an infectious area. They are going to screen their employees as best they can, so that the people working in the park, as the best the can tell, don't have the virus."

"Those are all reasonable steps," Kantrowitz, who has specialized in civil litigation and personal injury law for the last 35 years, said. "Everything so far that they are doing is reasonable during these circumstances."

Universal declined to comment. Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.