Coronavirus updates: Pandemic roils corporate earnings; 3M developing rapid antigen test

Coronavirus pushed Delta Air Lines and banking giant Wells Fargo to rare quarterly losses, the companies said in some of the first quarterly reports of what's expected to be a messy earnings season.

Delta posted a second-quarter loss of $5.7 billion, the airline's largest since 2008. Air travel demand all but halted during at the peak of coronavirus shutdowns, causing Delta and other carriers to slash flight schedules and burn through cash.

Wells Fargo's second-quarter net loss of $2.4 billion marks the bank's first since the financial crisis. The company set aside $8.4 billion in loan loss reserves tied to the coronavirus pandemic and slashed its dividend from 51 cents a share to just 10 cents.

