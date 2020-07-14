Coronavirus concerns push RNC to consider holding August convention in Florida outdoors

Organizers of the Republican National Convention are considering holding the event outdoors as coronavirus cases skyrocket in Florida, according to a committee spokesperson.

The convention was pulled out of Charlotte, North Carolina, where it was originally expected to take place, and moved to Jacksonville, Florida, after President Donald Trump clashed with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who expected organizers to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines during the event.

Officials in a handful of other states expressed interest in hosting the convention, set for August 24 to August 27. Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis' backing, ultimately got the nod on June 11.

But with Covid-19 cases now spiking in the state, organizers are planning for the possibility of hosting the convention at least partly outdoors instead of at the indoor VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena as planned.

"We are planning for multiple scenarios and various health precautions," said an RNC spokesperson. "We had already contracted with several venues around the Vystar, including multiple outdoor venues."