UK could see up to 120,000 additional coronavirus deaths this winter, scientists warn

A Rehab Support worker checks on patient notes as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey, a disused military hospital, which has been converted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. government must prepare for a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections that may be more serious than the first, a group of scientists has said, warning that the country could see nearly 120,000 further coronavirus deaths this winter.

In a report published Tuesday, an advisory group of 37 experts from the Academy of Medical Sciences stressed that "intense preparation" was urgently needed throughout the rest of July and August to reduce the risk of the National Health Service being overwhelmed this winter.

Their modeling suggests Covid-19 infections in the U.K. will rise again in the fall and peak in January and February, the busiest time of year for the NHS.

In a worst-case scenario, the experts said there could be 119,900 additional hospital deaths this winter — at least double the number from the first wave.

The models do not consider the use of drugs, treatments or potential vaccines. It also excludes deaths in care homes and the community.

To date, the U.K. has recorded more than 291,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 44,915 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The "Preparing for a challenging winter 2020/2021" report was requested by Patrick Vallance, the British government's chief scientific adviser, to model a "reasonable" worst-case scenario.

"The modelling suggests that deaths could be higher with a new wave of Covid-19 this winter, but the risk of this happening could be reduced if we take action immediately," Stephen Holgate, a respiratory scientist from University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said in the report.

"With relatively low numbers of Covid-19 cases at the moment, this is a critical window of opportunity to help us prepare for the worst that winter can throw at us," he added.

Holgate, who chaired the report, said the findings were not a prediction of what is likely to happen, but a scenario of what may happen if the virus is allowed to surge and little is done to protect the NHS and social care services.