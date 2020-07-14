Fight heats up over foreign student ban as more than 200 schools join in

More and more schools are joining the fight against the Trump Administration over a new rule that may bar international students from studying in the U.S.

Now, 59 public and private colleges — including Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, Duke University and Emory University, as well as every member of the Ivy League — have signed a court brief supporting the lawsuit brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

Last Monday, federal immigration authorities said international students who are enrolled in online only courses during the coronavirus crisis "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction."

Some schools, including Harvard, have already said that fall classes would be taught online. With just weeks to go before the fall semester, "universities are scrambling to revisit decisions made after months of careful planning in reliance on the government's prior guidance," the brief said.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in the case brought by Harvard and MIT.

The Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, which includes another 180 colleges, also filed a court brief in opposition to the new guidelines.

The brief argues that higher education institutions and international students will experience "significant burdens" because of the policy and "and our country is worse off for it," according to Miriam Feldblum, executive director of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.