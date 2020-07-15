Australia wants to attract 'seriously talented' people leaving Hong Kong, minister says

Australia is "specifically targeting" students and highly talented individuals from Hong Kong who will be able to contribute to its economy, a minister told CNBC this week.

Canberra announced last week that it would be offering help to people wanting to move out of Hong Kong after the implementation of the new national security law on June 30. Australia's decision followed that of Taiwan and the United Kingdom, which also offered help to Hong Kongers looking to resettle elsewhere.

"Australia is an immigrant nation and we're constantly chasing talent from around the world," Australian minister for population, cities and urban infrastructure, Alan Tudge, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

The country announced last week that "skilled and graduate visa-holders" would have their visas extended by five years, and that there would be a "path to permanent residency" at the end of that period.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, but the territory is granted more freedoms than other cities on the mainland. Hong Kong has a largely separate economic and legal system, and is allowed limited election rights.