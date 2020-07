(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Investors should own the stocks of both Amazon and Shopify, Kevin O'Leary said Wednesday, citing his experience working with the platforms through his "Shark Tank" companies.

"This is the new emerging market for small business in America, and you need to own it," O'Leary said of Shopify on CNBC's "Halftime Report." "I love Amazon, but I love, love, love Shopify,."