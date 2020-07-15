Trump presses tax return subpoena fight after Supreme Court loss, seeks to know why Manhattan DA wants records

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 14, 2020.

They include arguing that the subpoena was not "properly tailored," that it was "motivated by a desire to harass or is conducted in bad faith," is designed to retaliate against Trump, and that compliance with the demand would "impede his constitutional duties."

Consovoy's filing, which came on the deadline this year for Americans to file their federal income tax returns, laid out several possible grounds for that continued challenge.

Trump lawyer William Consovoy indicated on Wednesday he would do so, in a joint update with the office of Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. to Judge Victor Marrero, the Manhattan federal court judge overseeing the subpoena case.

But the Supreme Court opinion left the door open for Trump to continue challenging the subpoena to the Mazars USA firm on other grounds.

The filing came a week after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Trump does not have absolute immunity as president from being investigated by a state prosecutor while in office, and from being subject to a subpoena like the one for his tax records issued by a Manhattan grand jury to his accounting firm.

"The President intends to raise some or all of these arguments in his forthcoming Second Amended Complaint" seeking to invalidate or limit the subpoena, Consovoy wrote.

The attorney said that in developing a "factual record" for ruling on the claims, the judge and Trump are entitled to know why Vance "wants the information, why and how much the State needs the information."

Vance is understood to be investigating, at the very least, whether the Trump Organization improperly accounted for a $130,000 hush money payment made by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016 to a woman who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump.

Trump has denied the claim by the woman, porn star Stormy Daniels. But he and his firm reimbursed Cohen for the payment to her.

Vance has not explicitly said what he is investigating, or that the probe is limited to the hush money payment.

His investigation is seen as a pointed threat to Trump, who has, unlike every other president since the mid-1970s, refused to release his income tax returns.

Consovoy wrote in the filing that, "The President should not be required ... to litigate the subpoena's breadth or whether it was issued in bad faith without understanding the nature and scope of the investigation and why the District Attorney needs all of the documents demanded."

Vance's office, in an argument in the same filing, urged Marrero to quickly resolve the dispute, as he previously did in ruling that Mazars had to comply with the subpoena despite Trump's objections.

Vance's lawyer, Carey Dunne, cited the "continuing concerns about the potential loss of critical evidence and expiration of statutes of limitations" if the subpoena is further delayed.

Dunne also said the judge "has already found that there was no demonstrated bad faith, harassment, or any other unusual circumstances" in the subpoena request.

And Dunne wrote said that "except in extreme cases, the law does not permit the recipient of a grand jury subpoena to conduct discovery into the bona fides or motivations behind such a subpoena, and nothing in the Supreme Court's decision suggests that this President should be able to do so here."

Jay Sekulow, another lawyer for Trump, declined to comment to CNBC, saying the court filing spoke for itself.

