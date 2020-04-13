Supreme Court to hear historic arguments virtually in May, including over Trump tax records and Electoral College

A police officer walks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear some oral arguments virtually in May after closing its building to the public and postponing cases as a precaution against the spreading coronavirus.

The move is a first for the high court as it wrestles to carry on with its business despite the strain imposed by the raging public health crisis.

Among the disputes that will be heard via teleconference are three high-profile cases over whether President Donald Trump may keep his financial records, including his tax returns, shielded from state and congressional investigators.

The court will also hear key Electoral College cases, over whether Electoral College voters may differ from their state's popular vote, in the new format, the top court said.

In all, the court scheduled 10 arguments to be heard over the first two weeks of May, according to the release issued Monday. It has not yet assigned dates for each of the cases to be argued.

"In keeping with public health guidance in response to Covid-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the release said. "The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available."

Decisions in major cases are typically released in June, at the end of the court's regular session, but it was not immediately clear if that schedule will be impacted.

