U.S. reports record 67,400 single-day spike of new coronavirus cases

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) lift a patient that was identified to have coronavirus disease (COVID-19) into an ambulance while wearing protective gear, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 26, 2020. Stefan Jeremiah | Reuters

The United States reported 67,417 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, setting yet another fresh record for new cases reported in a single day, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Cases in the U.S. keep climbing, averaging about 62,210 new cases per day over the past seven days — more than triple the number just a month ago and up more than 21% compared with the seven-day average a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of the data from Hopkins. Texas, California and Florida accounted for 31,847 new cases on Tuesday, nearly half of all new cases reported across the country. President Donald Trump on Tuesday again attributed the increase in cases to ramped up testing.

The country processed 760,282 tests on Tuesday, the second-highest number of tests conducted in a single day, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project, an independent volunteer organization launched by journalists at The Atlantic. The U.S. has processed an average of more than 665,000 tests per day between July 1 and July 12, according to a CNBC analysis the Covid Tracking Project's data. That's up from a daily average of just over 174,000 diagnostic tests processed nationally per day through April, according to CNBC's analysis. "Think of this, if we didn't do testing, instead of testing over 40 million people, if we did half the testing we would have half the cases," the president said Tuesday evening. "If we did another, you cut that in half, we would have, yet again, half of that. But the headlines are always testing." Trump's medical advisors, including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said the recent surge in cases is a sign of an expanding outbreak, not the increased testing. With new cases surging, especially in so-called hot-spot states across the South and West, the country's testing infrastructure, however, is struggling to keep up. Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, two of the largest diagnostic labs in the country, said earlier this week that the increased demand for testing is slowing their turnaround time. Quest said results for patients who are not "priority 1" now take more than seven days, which public health specialists say makes the tests almost useless to trace cases and isolate people who've been exposed. Quest said in a statement Monday it won't be able to "reduce our turnaround times as long as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase dramatically across much of the United States. This is not just a Quest issue. The surge in COVID-19 cases affects the laboratory industry as a whole."

