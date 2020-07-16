CDC bans U.S. cruises through September, citing 'ongoing' coronavirus outbreaks on ships

A man navigates his boat next to Cruise Ships docked at the port of Long Beach during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic on April 11, 2020 in Long Beach, California.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended its ban on cruising in U.S. waters through Sept. 30, citing "ongoing" coronavirus outbreaks aboard ships.

The CDC's no-sail order was previously due to expire on July 24. The Cruise Line International Association, which represents the largest cruise lines in the world, announced last month that its members had agreed to suspend operations until Sept. 15.

In extending the ban on Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that data collected by the agency shows at least 2,973 Covid-19 infections or Covid-like illnesses as well as 34 deaths came from cruise ships since the CDC started tracking the data earlier this year.

"These data have also revealed a total of 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruise ships, meaning that 80% of ships within U.S. jurisdiction were affected by COVID-19 during this time frame," Redfield wrote in the letter. "In addition, 9 ships still have ongoing or resolving COVID-19 outbreaks on board."

