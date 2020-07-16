Consumers spent at pre-Covid levels, but virus spread and jobless rate could make economic boost temporary

People wait on a long line to receive a food bank donation at the Barclays Center on May 15, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. The event was organized by Food Bank for New York City and included dairy and meat items.

Consumers went shopping in June, spending at pre-Covid levels, but the spreading virus and still staggering number of people filing for unemployment benefits suggests the recovery may take longer than initially expected.

Economists say the risk of a further downturn makes the economy even more dependent on the next round of fiscal stimulus, expected to be considered by Congress when it returns from recess next week.

Retail sales for June jumped 7.5%, and May's increase was revised up to 18.2%. June sales totaled $524.3 billion and were about 1.1% above the level of last June. But the government also reported Thursday that another 1.3 million people filed for first time unemployment benefits in the week ending July 11, and another 17.3 million continue to collect state benefits, down just 422,000 from the previous week.

"While we see a V now perfectly drawn in retail sales, what we are concerned about is the temporary firing and rehiring is masking an underlying traditional recessionary dynamic that has been put into motion in March and April," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust.

Economists say the retail sales data has a slightly positive implication for second quarter gross domestic product, expected to be down more than 30%. However, July sales could turn negative with the shutdown in activity in hot spot states, and a new wave among consumers and businesses as the virus continues to spread.

"If you look at the unemployment claims, the unadjusted numbers are staggering for California, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Arizona - all the hot spots," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "The June 11 week change in Florida was 62,467 unadjusted. That's huge. It was another 22,941 of an already high claims level in California."

The claims data for the week of July 11 represents the 17th week in a row with claims of more than 1 million.

"Our view is you have two things going on. One of them is the resurgence of he virus in different places which is going to affect GDP," said Tilley. "You also have in the background, a traditional recessionary dynamic where people are losing their jobs and companies are cutting back on cap ex and your'e going to have those ripple effects."

Tilley expects the economy to contract by 30% in the second quarter, and should bounce back by 20% in the third quarter, but growth will level off after that, and he expects a 6% decline in GDP for the year.

Economists in CNBC/Moody's Analytics Rapid Update survey, as of midday Thursday, expect a median decline of 32.5% in the second quarter GDP. They also forecast a median 23.5% gain in the third quarter, and for the fourth quarter, the economists are forecasting a gain of 7%.

Tilley said the stimulus has boosted retail sales, including the direct payment that amounted to $1,200 for individuals. Congress is expected to debate whether to provide another direct payment and whether to extend or cut a weekly federal payment of $600 to individuals collecting benefits, The extended benefits are set to stop at the end of the month, unless Congress acts.

Congress has also provided Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to millions of gig workers and self employed individuals, who don't qualify for state benefits and don't show up in continuing claims data.

"You've got 32 million people collecting unemployment in one form or other. 32 million people are getting an extra boost of $2,400 a month. That is $80 billion a month and that is 15% of retail sales," Tilley said. He said without that funding, which strategist expect to be cut in the next round, consumers are expected to be more reluctant to spend.