Nancy Pelosi says coronavirus aid bill will cost at least $1.3 trillion, but 'that's not enough'

Democrats and Republicans need to resolve several disputes about what to include in a developing coronavirus relief bill as the pandemic wreaks havoc across the United States and financial lifelines are set to expire, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

Leaders in the Democratic-held House and GOP-controlled Senate acknowledge they need to approve more aid to combat the deadly disease's unabated spread while supporting the economy and educating students. But with only about two weeks until Congress plans to leave Washington for all of August, Pelosi still sees a gulf in the breadth of relief she and her Republican counterparts want to provide.

"They know there's going to be a bill. … First it was going to be no bill. And then it was going to be some little bill. Now it's $1.3 [trillion]. That's not enough," she told reporters in Washington on Thursday.

The Senate aims to unveil coronavirus relief plans next week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in his home state of Kentucky on Wednesday. The Republican added that "kids in school, jobs and healthcare are likely to be the focus of the bill."