Coronavirus live updates: India nears 1 million cases after record spike; Georgia Gov. Kemp scraps local mask mandates

The debate over face coverings persists around the U.S. even as coronavirus cases continue to swell. A number of governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, have reversed their stances and now require masks in public, while Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp doubled down on Wednesday, voiding local and city masking requirements. Major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy and Apple, require shoppers to wear face coverings.

Here are some of the biggest developments on Thursday: