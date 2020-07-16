Dividend cuts may mean rethinking your retirement income strategy

If you count on dividends to deliver income in retirement, you might want to temper your expectations.

Wells Fargo this week joined the list of 773 publicly traded companies — 63 of them on the S&P 500 index — whose dividends are being reduced or suspended. While you may not have seen much change in income in the first half of the year due to the lag between an announced dividend and when you receive it (or notice its absence), the next six months may bring disappointment.

"The second half of the year won't be too good," said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst with S&P Dow Jones Indices, which keeps tabs on dividend actions by publicly traded common stock with a market capitalization of $25 million or more.

Dividend-yielding stocks generally reward long-term investors, typically paying them quarterly from the company's profits. For retirees fearful of depleting their savings, this can offer a regular income stream without having to sell assets.

While not all stocks have slashed or suspended dividends — at least 972 either increased or initiated them this year — relying solely on those payments for income may be missing the bigger picture.

"Investors may have to shift their mindset about what it means to generate income from their portfolios," said certified financial planner Adam Reinert, chief investment officer with Marshall Financial Group in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.