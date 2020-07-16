Oat milk, marijuana pens and non-alcoholic spirits could be the breakthrough products about to go mainstream

Company names like Oatly, Dosist and Seedlip may not easily roll off the tongue, but these are three businesses that have been named on a compilation of "breakthrough brands" that are set to go mainstream — most of which are not Silicon Valley tech start-ups.

They're all part of a list of 30 brands compiled by the consultancy Interbrand, which analyzed more than 200 brands with a significant U.S. presence using market valuation data from PitchBook. The consultancy also looked at what people were saying about these brands on social media, using data from analytics company Infegy and Interbrand staff also analyzed them based on their ability to find new gaps in the market.

Others on the list include sneaker marketplace StockX, which lets users do things like list their whole collections as a kind of portfolio for valuation, and New York-based makeup brand Milk, which the report praises as a "favorite among young, bold, socially conscious consumers."

And while the coronavirus pandemic has made for a turbulent business environment, Daniel Binns, the CEO of Interbrand New York, has faith that these brands are best placed to get through it. "We still believe these companies are poised to survive or pivot into even better positions through their customer-first approach, deep financial backing, and strong teams committed to survival," he stated in the report.