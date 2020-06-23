Impossible Foods CEO says the meat industry will be obsolete in 15 years — 'That's our mission'

Impossible Foods founder and CEO Patrick Brown told CNBC on Tuesday that the meat industry is in the midst of a reckoning.

As more consumers seek out healthier food options, Brown is convinced that the animal-based market will be obsolete within the next two decades.

"From a nutritional standpoint our products match the protein quality and content of the animal products that they replace" and "ours is a clear winner from a health and nutrition standpoint," he said in a "Mad Money" interview.

"This is why I think people are increasingly aware plant-based products are going to completely replace the animal-based products in the food world within the next 15 years. That's our mission. That transformation is inevitable," the told host Jim Cramer.

Impossible Foods earlier that day announced that it inked a partnership with Starbucks to carry the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich at most of the international coffee chain's U.S. locations as the craze for plant-based diets continues to grow. The deal is a key victory for the privately owned alternative meat company and Brown.